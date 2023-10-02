Breezeline boots up video streaming service for businesses

QUINCY, Mass. – Breezeline, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, has launched Business Stream TV, a new, cloud-based video service designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, their employees and customers.

Business Stream TV uses advanced IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) technology to seamlessly integrate live TV, including local channels, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, as well as popular sports apps, music services and more. Business Stream TV features include:

One Interface: The convenience of one, easy-to-use interface that provides access to live TV, popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, ESPN+ and thousands of apps through the Google Play Store.

Live Rewind: Rewind any live TV channel at any time for up to one hour.

Start Over: Jump back to the beginning of a show that's already in progress.

Catch Up: View a program up to three days after it has aired.

Voice Search: Instantly search across all live TV channels and popular streaming services with a single command using a Voice Remote with built-in Google Assistant.

Because Stream TV is cloud-based, it uses a sleek, 4" x 4" device, which saves space and is more energy efficient than traditional video equipment. Content from multiple sources is fully integrated into the Business Stream TV platform, which means it doesn't require switching between inputs or require multiple remotes.

Business Stream TV will be available in service areas where the residential Stream TV service is available, including New Hampshire, Maine, Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Uniontown, PA & Cumberland, MD. Breezeline Stream TV will launch in additional markets later this year.

