BMC TV taps ADVA to transmit Winter Paralympics to UK

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that BMC TV has deployed its FSP 150 Carrier Ethernet technology to transmit coverage of the 2022 Winter Paralympics from Beijing to London. The robust, low-power demarcation device helped ensure highly reliable and cost-efficient services, enabling viewers in the UK to receive live content on high-definition television and online streams. BMC TV, which specializes in IP transport of broadcast media, selected ADVA for its simple, feature-rich technology and the strong support of its team. The project was also extensively supported by Fibre Technologies, a highly accredited solutions integrator and long-standing partner of ADVA.

Built on the MEF 3.0-compliant ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series, BMC TV's network enabled the British broadcaster Channel 4 to deliver high-definition, on-demand coverage of the games. With a small footprint and featuring a redundant power supply, the ADVA FSP 150-XG108 Series efficiently aggregates 1Gbit/s services into 10Gbit/s wavelengths. The solution has an extended temperature range, removing the need for expensive air-conditioning. Optimized for cost-sensitive, high-bandwidth edge applications, it also features hardware-assisted synchronization.

