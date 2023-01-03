BlueJeans by Verizon and Sparq to deliver unparalleled virtual event experiences

LONDON – Verizon Business today announced an agreement with Sparq Live Limited to deliver professional-grade hybrid and virtual event experiences via the BlueJeans video collaboration and live streaming platform for customers across Europe. Working in partnership with Sparq Live's experienced event professionals and technical specialists, enterprises looking to create and execute exceptional on-brand events that immerse and engage audiences will have a one-stop-shop for their events produced and streamed at scale with BlueJeans Events and Studio.

As part of the collaboration, Verizon will provide the platform and technical support for BlueJeans Studio and Events, an easy-to-use production and live streaming solution for hybrid and virtual events - such as corporate all-hands meetings, earnings calls, and high-impact product launch events - that allows for up to 150,000 registered attendees. Sparq Live, a leading full-service events provider, will manage the professional services and hardware requirements needed to bring these experiences to life.

By incorporating capabilities for event tech, stage and set design through Sparq Live, customers can benefit from access to the BlueJeans Events suite, delivered in a way that best matches their specific event preferences and needs.

Read the full press release here.

Verizon