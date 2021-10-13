Blonder Tongue product updates target OTT and IPTV content delivery

OLD BRIDGE, NJ – Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR), a leading US-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications, video and cable transmission technologies, today unveiled new product updates and advanced capabilities for the cable TV market: the Clearview HDMI2 QAM/IP, now with secure reliable transport (SRT) and RTP for OTT video delivery; and NXG Edge with Widevine & ABR MPEG-Dash support.

These products and more will be on display for the virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 and highlight the power and flexibility of Blonder Tongue's solutions, which enable simple and cost-effective complete re-distribution of IP video and service operator content.

Blonder Tongue's highly customizable IP video transcoders, trans-modulators, receivers and re-multiplexing technologies are critical for service operators for both residential service and their B2B customers, including large residential buildings, MDU properties, SMBs, and other facilities that want to deliver advanced video services as well as combine and redistribute services coming from a mix of sources. These technologies are essential as they not only simplify and streamline new deployments but can also significantly extend the life of existing equipment by introducing modern capabilities and features that were previously unsupported.

