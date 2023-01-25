Sign In Register
Video/Media

Blockgraph CEO on how data is fueling the future of targeted TV advertising

1/25/2023

Targeted advertising started to come of age in the early days of digital cable TV, the Motorola DCT-2000 set-top box and companies that we once knew as OpenTV and ACTV.

As the clock turns forward a couple of decades, targeted advertising has become the norm across a range of platforms that, of course, includes the good ol' TV. And it's become increasingly data-driven as advertisers and their agencies collect and apply data from a wide range of sources to fine-tune their campaigns and determine if their ads are effective.

One company that's right in the middle of this rapidly expanding data era is Blockgraph, a startup incubated out of FreeWheel, the Comcast-owned ad-tech company. Blockgraph is now a joint venture that's co-owned by a set of major distributors and/or content makers: Comcast, Charter Communications and Paramount.

Blockgraph emerged to address a "big set of problems" in data-driven video advertising, Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph, explains in this Light Reading Podcast. Namely, advertisers are out to improve targeting and gain critical insights showing if those ads are driving the intended results.

Data, he adds, is the "fuel" that's making all this precision and accuracy possible. But data, especially when it's coming from multiple sources, isn't free of issues, primarily with respect to safety and privacy and the regulations and policies that underpin it all.

Blockgraph's approach doesn't rely on blockchain technologies per se, but its common, peer-to-peer software does provide a basis for a wide range of data owners important to the TV ad world to communicate and share data in a protected manner without the need for legacy intermediaries.

"So, in many ways, [Blockgraph is] inspired by concepts common in blockchain systems," Manningham explains. "We felt that the television industry, which was going through a big transformation in terms of how it was being consumed, needed to evolve the way that it was using data, and set up systems that allowed it to capitalize on the next wave of data-driven advertising growth, which was a privacy-first world."

But sharing data doesn't mean giving up control of it. "Every owner of data has control over their data, full stop," Manningham says.

Today, there are about 72 million ISP households that are part of the Blockgraph ecosystem through its distribution partners, with another 52 million pay-TV distributor households layered in.

You can download a lightly edited transcript of the podcast here. If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few topics discussed during this podcast:

  • Who is Blockgraph and what big set of problems is it out to solve in the world of targeted advertising? (1:20)
  • How is content and audience fragmentation evolving the overall TV market? (3:45)
  • Manningham explains how blockchain technologies inspired the company's approach. (5:00)
  • A deeper dive into how Blockgraph protects data and supports privacy policies. (8:20)
  • Who retains authority on how data is controlled and applied in Blockgraph's model? (10:45)
  • The various use cases in which Blockgraph's tech is being used in targeted TV advertising and to determine the effectiveness of those campaigns. (13:45)
  • Manningham on Blockgraph's recent customer activity and business growth. (21:30)
  • The biggest challenges Blockgraph expects to face in 2023. (29:15)

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

