Bitmovin hires CRO, SVP of marketing

SAN FRANCISCO – Bitmovin, a world leader in digital video technology, today announced the appointments of Ian Baglow as Chief Revenue Office and Sophie Light-Wilkinson as SVP Marketing to support its continued rapid growth.

Ian Baglow joined Bitmovin in September and as CRO is focused on scaling up the business to customers and partners. He joined from BAE Systems Applied Intelligence where he was focused on taking new business and products to market to meet challenging growth and financial plans. Previously as Executive Vice President and General Manager at SilverSky, a 3,500 customer strong software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, he successfully led all sales, marketing, and delivery activities where he delivered significant YOY bookings, reduced churn, and increased annual revenue per customer.

Sophie Light-Wilkinson also joined in September and will lead all aspects of Bitmovin's global marketing strategy and execution, including brand and performance marketing, as well as advertising. She joined Bitmovin from Bazaarvoice, the leader in online ratings and reviews where she worked with the world's leading retailers and brands. She served as Bazaarvoice's VP of Marketing and drove brand strategy while overseeing all aspects of EMEA marketing and business development, and she developed the company's partnership strategy globally.

Bitmovin is experiencing tremendous growth as more traditional media and entertainment companies are relying on streaming rather than linear channels to reach homebound consumers. In March 2020, Bitmovin saw video plays increase 118%, time watched up 220% and downloaded data (GB) rise by 380% globally. The significant increase in video consumption put pressure on content distributors to lower bandwidths while still delivering a high-quality experience to viewers. As a result, Bitmovin saw a 174% growth in the number of broadcasters opting for OTT in the past 12 months.

