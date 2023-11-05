BET+ to launch ad-supported tier for $5.99 per month
News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/11/2023
LOS ANGELES – Today, BET+, the premiere streaming service for the Black audience, announced plans for the launch of BET+ Essential, its new, lower-priced, ad-supported tier.
As the #1 streaming service for Black viewers, BET+ Essential will offer access to the exclusive original programming lineup from BET+ and its expansive library featuring more than 2,000 hours of content from creative forces such as Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Lee Daniels, Mary J. Blige and Kevin Hart.
- BET+ Essential will cost just $5.99 a month and launch on June 25th, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT the day of the "BET Awards" 2023 live broadcast.
- Essential members will have access to the same features and video quality as current BET+ members; the only difference: limited video ads.
- BET+ Essential membership includes access to Black content from the best creators across movies, TV shows, award shows and specials, all in one place.
Membership includes access to a variety of exclusive content, with new original series and movies launching each month.
Read the full press release here.
