BET+ to launch ad-supported tier for $5.99 per month

LOS ANGELES – Today, BET+, the premiere streaming service for the Black audience, announced plans for the launch of BET+ Essential, its new, lower-priced, ad-supported tier.

As the #1 streaming service for Black viewers, BET+ Essential will offer access to the exclusive original programming lineup from BET+ and its expansive library featuring more than 2,000 hours of content from creative forces such as Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Lee Daniels, Mary J. Blige and Kevin Hart.

BET+ Essential will cost just $5.99 a month and launch on June 25th, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT the day of the "BET Awards" 2023 live broadcast.

Essential members will have access to the same features and video quality as current BET+ members; the only difference: limited video ads.

BET+ Essential membership includes access to Black content from the best creators across movies, TV shows, award shows and specials, all in one place.

Membership includes access to a variety of exclusive content, with new original series and movies launching each month.

