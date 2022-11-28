Bell Canada taps into MediaKind's 'Mediaroom Play' platform

Frisco, Texas – MediaKind today announces that Mediaroom Play is powering more TV services to viewers across Canada, marking a new era in media entertainment experiences. Mediaroom Play combines the quality of experience brought by the Mediaroom IPTV platform with the wealth of applications offered by Android TV.

The deployment enables TV providers to bring live TV, on-demand shows and movies, Cloud PVR, apps, voice remote, and powerful search, all in one place. With Google Play Store integration, providers can also offer access to over 7,000 apps including some of the favorite streaming content applications, positioning themselves as leading aggregators of media services in Canada. Most recently, MediaKind worked with Bell Canada on the latest evolution of its Fibe TV service.

Mediaroom Play represents MediaKind’s substantial investment in Mediaroom, the IPTV platform highly rated for the quality of its user experience. Mediaroom offers next-generation services through the integration with MediaKind’s Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP) Cloud PVR, Google’s Android TV, Google Play, Google Assistant voice control, and Universal Search. It increases the IPTV service value by giving access to 7000+ applications while maintaining the reliability and usability that made its reputation. Developed on the Android-TV operating system, the pre-integrated product provides a tested, robust, and market-ready solution to rapidly launch new STBs powered by Android TV.

The integration also opens new monetization routes for operators, with revenue share opportunities on the Google Play Store and through Google Ads, as well as additional monetization options based on content and app curation. This considerably expands the consumer benefits and lifetime value for Mediaroom customers.

Read the full announcement here.

