Video/Media

Beachfront, Vizio connect on addressable ads

5/5/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Beachfront, the convergent TV advertising platform, announced today the completion of a national addressable TV ad execution with VIZIO adhering to the technical specifications of Open Addressable Ready (OAR), the consortium founded by VIZIO to establish an open standard for addressable advertising on connected TVs.

The Beachfront and VIZIO successful execution leveraged Beachfront's Unified Decisioning product, and the inventory included locally and nationally syndicated broadcast programming. OAR's watermark was placed within these programming feeds, which were distributed to stations in 125 broadcast DMAs across the country. The program ran across more than three million VIZIO TVs equipped with the OAR spec.

OAR members now have the opportunity to work with Beachfront to test additional TV ad creative versioning at the local and national levels. Creative versioning, which is also referred to as single advertiser slot optimization (SASO), paves the way for more advanced programmatic slot optimization for multiple advertisers to bid at once, in real time.

Beachfront is now being afforded the opportunity to work more closely with OAR steering committee members including Disney's Media Networks, Warner Media, Comcast NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Hearst Television, AMC Networks, Fox Corporation, Scripps, VIZIO, and Univision; as well as working closely with agency advisory committee members including Publicis Media, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IPG/Magna, Dentsu Aegis Network, Havas, Horizon Media, and RPA.

Beachfront

