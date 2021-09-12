BBiTV resolves and dismisses patent suit against Dish

WACO, Texas – Broadband iTV, Inc. ("BBiTV"), an Austin, Texas-based company that was one of the pioneers of video-on-demand, announced today that it filed a dismissal of its patent infringement lawsuit against DISH Network L.L.C. relating to video-on-demand, set-top box and related technologies.

"We are pleased to have the litigation completed and are proud of BBiTV's patented technologies," said Clifton Kagawa, Chief Executive Officer of BBiTV. "BBiTV developed and owns a portfolio of more than 70 issued U.S. patents, comprised entirely of technologies developed by BBiTV inventor and Chief Technology Officer Milton Diaz Perez, based on his work over several decades."

"BBiTV developed the underlying technology that all of its patents were derived from, and BBiTV has not acquired any of its patents from third parties," explained Kagawa.

BBiTV