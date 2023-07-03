Avanci licenses ATSC 3.0 tech to video device and TV makers

DALLAS – Avanci, a leader in simplifying the sharing of advanced technologies, has launched Avanci Broadcast, a patent licensing platform for the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard. The Avanci Broadcast platform offers a simple and transparent pricing model for manufacturers of products such as TVs and set-top boxes that implement the standard, to streamline the process of licensing ATSC 3.0 essential technologies.

The new platform licenses the ATSC 3.0 essential patents of ETRI, LG Electronics, ONE Media, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sun Patent Trust, which collectively represent more than 70% of all patent families containing ATSC 3.0 declared essential patents, and the Avanci Broadcast platform is expected to grow with the addition of several more licensors in the coming months.

Initial licensees include LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sony, collectively responsible for the vast majority of ATSC 3.0 televisions sold to date.

Developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC 3.0 standard has been adopted for over-the-air TV broadcasts in countries including the United States and South Korea. Also known as NextGen TV, ATSC 3.0 enables 4K / UHD broadcast with higher frame rates, better color and sound, and other technical improvements over the previous standard. It also works hand-in-hand with content delivered over the internet for services such as customized advertising, on-demand and premium content, and interactivity.

