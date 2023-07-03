Sign In Register
Video/Media

Avanci announces patent pool for ATSC 3.0

News Wire Feed

DALLAS – Avanci, a leader in simplifying the sharing of advanced technologies, has launched Avanci Broadcast, a patent licensing platform for the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard.

The Avanci Broadcast platform offers a simple and transparent pricing model for manufacturers of products such as TVs and set-top boxes that implement the standard, to streamline the process of licensing ATSC 3.0 essential technologies.

The new platform licenses the ATSC 3.0 essential patents of ETRI, LG Electronics, ONE Media, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sun Patent Trust, which collectively represent more than 70% of all patent families containing ATSC 3.0 declared essential patents, and the Avanci Broadcast platform is expected to grow with the addition of several more licensors in the coming months.

Initial licensees include LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sony, collectively responsible for the vast majority of ATSC 3.0 televisions sold to date.

Developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee, the ATSC 3.0 standard has been adopted for over-the-air TV broadcasts in countries including the United States and South Korea. Also known as NextGen TV, ATSC 3.0 enables 4K / UHD broadcast with higher frame rates, better color and sound, and other technical improvements over the previous standard. It also works hand-in-hand with content delivered over the internet for services such as customized advertising, on-demand and premium content, and interactivity.

Kasim Alfalahi, founder and CEO of Avanci, said: "We are delighted to launch a licensing platform for standardized technologies beyond cellular communications. With our experience in creating the one-stop marketplace for IoT and automotive licensing, we are well positioned to find solutions for other industries. We are excited to build on the trust we have with licensors and licensees to help bring simpler, more efficient approaches to make technology sharing easier in new markets."

Ilkka Rahnasto, Senior Vice President at Avanci Broadcast, added: "We are proud to launch our new platform with several market leading companies amongst the first participants. We welcome the opportunity to engage with other ATSC 3.0 SEP owners and product makers to outline the benefits of joining Avanci Broadcast, including the advantages for licensees and licensors of being amongst the first to join."

Read the press release here.

Avanci

