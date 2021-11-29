ATSC seeks proposals for broadcast core network tech for 3.0 standard

WASHINGTON – The Advanced Television Systems Committee, Inc. (ATSC) today announced the release of a new Request for Proposals (RFP) for Broadcast Core Network technologies to enhance the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. The project is on a fast track, with initial responses of interest due by December 31, 2021.

ATSC is in the process of specifying Standards for a Broadcast Core Network. ATSC envisions that the addition of core networking capabilities can be an integral part of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast system architecture. The aim is to facilitate efficient interconnect between broadcast towers to form one or more service networks, enabling new business opportunities that require efficient regional or national data delivery options.

Sourcing content from multiple data networks, a Broadcast Core Network holds potential to broaden the range of addressable use cases beyond those defined for linear television program delivery and extend the utility of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast facilities to untapped market areas, such as Broadcast (Virtual) Network Operator (BNO, BVNO), Regional or National Datacasting, enhanced Interactivity, and Data/Content Offload.

Interested organizations may submit an intent-to-respond by December 31, 2021. Details of the response requirements and schedule can be found in the RFP.

