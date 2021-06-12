ATSC elects three to board

WASHINGTON – Members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. (ATSC) elected three experienced media executives to serve on the ATSC Board of Directors for three-year terms that begin in January 2022.

Jim DeChant, News-Press & Gazette Company was re-elected for his second term. Elected for a first term is Fred Engel, PBS North Carolina; and returning to the Board is Brett Jenkins, Nexstar. Former ATSC Board Chair and retired Zenith executive Wayne Luplow was appointed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) as its 2022 ATSC board representative.

ATSC thanks board members who are completing their terms at the end of 2021: Ira Goldstone, Cobalt Digital, Anne Schelle, Pearl TV, and Dr. Yiyan Wu, Communications Research Centre, who has represented IEEE on the board this year.

Current board members whose terms continue in 2022 are:

Mark Aitken, Sinclair Broadcast Group;

Lynn Claudy, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB);

Mark Corl, Triveni Digital;

Jon Fairhurst, Samsung;

Richard Friedel, Fox Television Stations;

Dr. Jong Kim, LG Electronics/Zenith;

Brian Markwalter, Consumer Technology Association;

Glenn Reitmeier, GlennReitmeierTV LLC;

Andy Scott, NCTA – The Internet and Television Association;

Dave Siegler, Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers; and

Pete Sockett, Capitol Broadcasting.

Lynn Claudy is completing his third and final term as ATSC Board Chair at year-end. The board will elect the 2022 Chair at its first meeting of the new year.

ATSC