Video/Media

ATSC 3.0 now live in 66 US markets

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – As the consumer technology industry converges on Las Vegas for the 2023 CES later this week, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will be showcasing new consumer accessory receivers that are in development for the U.S. and international markets. New set-top and USB receivers are being shown at the ATSC exhibit (Central Hall #17783), along with innovative ways that the IP-based wireless broadcast technology could be deployed to offer new choices for consumers and new opportunities for broadcasters and other companies. New products and services will be shown by ATSC members and exhibit sponsors Gaian Solutions, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pearl TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

ATSC 3.0 is the next-generation terrestrial broadcast system that is built on the same Internet Protocol backbone as today's popular streaming media platforms. It is designed to bring together "Over-the-Air" with "Over-the-Top" content. ATSC 3.0 delivers better video quality and immersive audio to viewers, provides the capability of advanced emergency information and alerting, and is easily adaptable for future technologies.

"U.S. broadcasters delivered 26 new NEXTGEN TV markets to reach 66 by year end 2022. We are looking ahead to another year of continued deployments across the U.S. and sales of new consumer receivers. Consumers have already purchased millions of NEXTGEN TV receivers, with thousands more to be sold each day throughout 2023. We're expecting launches soon in both Miami and Boston, with broadcasters expected to continue their aggressive market launch schedule this year," said Madeleine Noland, President of ATSC.

Among the products on display at the ATSC CES booth are both integrated NEXTGEN TV receivers as well as an array of upgrade accessory devices that are next for certification with the NEXTGEN TV mark. ATSC members are also showing additional options for integrating ATSC 3.0 into future devices, home antenna products that can be used to receive next-generation broadcasts, and automotive applications for over-the-air IP datacasting.

ATSC

