Astound Broadband adds 1.2-Gig broadband tier, launches Astound TV+ app

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/10/2022
PRINCETON, N.J. – Astound Broadband (Astound), the sixth-largest U.S. cable provider, powered by leading regional providers RCN, Grande Communications (Grande), Wave Broadband (Wave) and enTouch Systems (enTouch), today announced the nationwide launch of its supercharged internet download speed of up to 1200 Mbps / up to 50 Mbps upload. This brings some areas of the U.S. access to the fastest connectivity speeds available to-date and is the first major product launch since RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch joined forces under the Astound Brand earlier this year.

Alongside the enhanced 1.2 Gigabit speed, the award-winning company is also unveiling their new streaming application, Astound TV+ app. When paired with the company's IPTV video service, customers will be able to download the Astound TV+ app for free. When connected to WiFi, a user can stream live TV and free On Demand programs in and out of the home, as well as a variety of platforms, including iOS or Android phones and tablets, including select Android TVs, Apple TVs, Fire TV devices via astoundtv.com.

More About Astound TV+ App* features:

  • Subscription to Astound TV (IPTV) service is required to access the app
  • Watch live TV & recordings on supported devices in or out of the home
  • Stream on 5 devices simultaneously; register up to 12 devices
  • Bring your own supported device – download the app to Android, Apple and Fire TVs
  • Start Over – start a show over from the beginning, even if it's currently airing
  • Catch Up – Watch a program that aired up to 3 days ago
  • Schedule DVR recordings (up to 125 hours included)
  • Integrated search across live TV, On Demand, recordings and streaming apps

Astound's 1.2 Gigabit is available now for new customers across Astound's serviceable markets. The Astound TV+ app is also available across the majority of Astound's expanded footprint and will be rolled out to remaining areas by the end of the summer.

*Astound TV+ app only available to customers who have at least one Android set-top box rental. Access to cloud DVR only available for residential customers. Subscription to video service from Astound Broadband powered by RCN, Grande, enTouch or Wave is required.

Read the full announcement here.

Astound Broadband

