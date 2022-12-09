Android TVs equipped with ATSC 3.0 put on a fast track

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, and iWedia, part of Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI) and provider of world-class software solutions for connected TV devices, have launched a fast track program that adds new ATSC 3.0 A/344 interactive features. The program accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of NEXTGEN TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume in the Android TV marketplace.

iWedia's robust ATSC 3.0 software stack includes an advanced media player and browser that enriches the interactive features and capabilities developed by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium. Television system on chip (SoC) manufacturers in the Android TV domain will benefit from iWedia's agnostic operating system and a streamlined process of enabling consumer features with Pearl's pre-integrated SoC solutions. Additionally, IoT and in-vehicle infotainment capabilities equip not only television manufacturers, but vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters, too, with even more freedom to layer in these consumer desired elements.

NEXTGEN TV sets are proliferating, currently with approximately 110 models available at retail offered by Hisense, Sony, Samsung and LG starting at $599. Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 60% of viewers in the U.S. by the end of 2022. And consumer interest in the new technology is strong, too: according to recent research by Magid, 85% of viewers without a NEXTGEN TV are likely to purchase one in the next year.

Contributing to that awareness are new resources that consumers can use to see if NEXTGEN TV is on air in their city, and an e-commerce page for model research and purchase. An informative video of the "Johnson Family," reflects their delight in the interactive and personal features, in addition to dialogue enhancement, consistent volume and cinema-quality sound enabled by the Dolby Audio experience integrated within.

