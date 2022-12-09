Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Android TVs equipped with ATSC 3.0 put on a fast track

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/12/2022
Comment (0)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV, and iWedia, part of Zappware Entertainment Group International (ZEGI) and provider of world-class software solutions for connected TV devices, have launched a fast track program that adds new ATSC 3.0 A/344 interactive features. The program accelerates and streamlines the path for adoption of NEXTGEN TV technology by consumer electronic makers producing smart TVs and related devices at volume in the Android TV marketplace.

iWedia's robust ATSC 3.0 software stack includes an advanced media player and browser that enriches the interactive features and capabilities developed by Pearl TV and the Pearl Network Consortium. Television system on chip (SoC) manufacturers in the Android TV domain will benefit from iWedia's agnostic operating system and a streamlined process of enabling consumer features with Pearl's pre-integrated SoC solutions. Additionally, IoT and in-vehicle infotainment capabilities equip not only television manufacturers, but vehicle manufacturers and broadcasters, too, with even more freedom to layer in these consumer desired elements.

NEXTGEN TV sets are proliferating, currently with approximately 110 models available at retail offered by Hisense, Sony, Samsung and LG starting at $599. Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 60% of viewers in the U.S. by the end of 2022. And consumer interest in the new technology is strong, too: according to recent research by Magid, 85% of viewers without a NEXTGEN TV are likely to purchase one in the next year.

Contributing to that awareness are new resources that consumers can use to see if NEXTGEN TV is on air in their city, and an e-commerce page for model research and purchase. An informative video of the "Johnson Family," reflects their delight in the interactive and personal features, in addition to dialogue enhancement, consistent volume and cinema-quality sound enabled by the Dolby Audio experience integrated within.

Read the full announcement here.

iWedia
Pearl TV

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
White Paper: Interactivity Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 14, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE