Amlogic houses TiVo OS on chipsets for smart TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif. – TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), and Amlogic, a leading fabless semiconductor company, announced today that they have pre-integrated TiVo OSonAmlogic T962D4 and T950D4 chipsets for the U.S. and European markets.

Despite a billion smart TVs in use today and growing, TV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are under immense pressure to rapidly respond to consumer price sensitivity in a low-margin smart TV market and often lack the scale to develop the content relationships necessary to build their own proprietary platforms.

TiVo OS is a first-of-its-kind independent media platform that gives TV OEMs significantly more control over the user experience, access to critical content service providers, and a profitable partnership model. TV OEMs participate in an open, independent and multi-platform solution, driving TV demand and viewership.

By choosing an Amlogic 4K or 2K smart TV chipset with TiVo OS pre-integrated, TV OEMs benefit from the combined scale and support of critical technology providers, hardware suppliers and advertisers. The cost-effective turnkey solution deploys the award-winning TiVo OS across their smart TV product lines with the global and local video content services consumers require.

