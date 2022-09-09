Amino, Amlogic team on RDK boxes for pay-TV operators

AMSTERDAM – Amino, the global media and entertainment technology solutions provider, has extended its partnership with Amlogic to broaden the range of set-top box options available for its Operator Ready RDK-V platform. The R180 set-top, based on Amlogic's X4 chipset, has been recently RDK Video Accelerator (RDK-VA) certified and gives operators access to premium OTT services without costly and time-intensive deployments.

Amino and Amlogic have had a long-standing partnership and have been delivering Android TV solutions to the Pay TV market for many years. By adding the R-series and RDK solutions to the Amino portfolio of devices, operators can choose the standards, control, and technology ecosystems that come with RDK, or the familiar user interface (UI) and Google Play store apps with Android TV Operator Tier. This partnership provides a forward-looking portfolio of Amino solutions backed by innovative features, a reliable supply chain, and an enviable track record of customer support.

The R180 incorporates the flagship Amlogic S905X4 with memory specification and peripherals to allow operators to run a high-end service with premium applications enabled by its RDK-VA certification. The companion R100 set top takes advantage of the S905Y4 chipset creating a high performance and pre-integrated RDK solution in a cost-optimized package.

