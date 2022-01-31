AMC cuts new deal with Comcast

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA – AMC Networks and Comcast Cable today announced a new multi-year distribution agreement that includes continued carriage of AMC Networks' linear networks and expanded availability of its targeted streaming services to Xfinity TV, broadband and XClass customers. The agreement also continues the companies' relationship around AMC+, the premium streaming bundle focused on high-quality original scripted programming that was first launched to Xfinity customers in the summer of 2020 and has grown rapidly since.

Xfinity delivers all the best live, on demand and streaming entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices, all accessible and discoverable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote. X1 and Flex customers can access AMC Networks' programming by saying the name of a channel (like "AMC" "BBC America" or "WE tv" or streaming services like "AMC+") in the voice remote, or by saying the name of a desired title from the AMC Networks' cable channels or streaming services.

2022 will be the biggest year of original programming ever for AMC Networks, with final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead – the highest-rated series in the history of cable television – Killing Eve and Better Call Saul. The year will also feature a wide array of new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.

