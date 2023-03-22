Sign In Register
Video/Media

Amazon Fire TV device shipments surpass 200M worldwide

News Wire Feed

SEATTLE – Today Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced the expansion of its Amazon-built TV family. The Amazon-built TV lineup will now include three new sizes of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series lineup, which includes the Fire TV Ambient Experience; and introduce the affordable Fire TV 2-Series which starts at just $199.99. Amazon also is launching its Amazon-built TVs in more countries, bringing the Omni QLED Series, Fire TV 4-Series, and the new Fire TV 2-Series to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico for the first time.

Fire TV Omni QLED Series—starting at $449.99, new sizes bring the Fire TV Ambient Experience to any space, in any home

The popular Fire TV Omni QLED Series—with the Fire TV Ambient Experience—will now be available in three new sizes: 43", 50", and 55". With new smaller sizes, customers can enjoy the Ambient Experience in any space, in any room. The Omni QLED features a stunning 4K Quantum Dot Technology (QLED) display with full-array local dimming of up to 96 zones, plus support for both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive providing an immersive, cinematic experience. The lineup also features built-in far-field technology, enabling customers to find apps, discover shows, manage playback, and control the Ambient Experience hands-free with Alexa from anywhere in the room.

Fire TV Ambient Experience—adding hundreds of free gallery-quality images and dynamic art

The Omni QLED's Fire TV Ambient Experience transforms the TV into an always-smart device. When not streaming, the Omni QLED Series uses built-in presence sensors to detect when a person enters the room to intelligently switch to the Ambient Experience, which uses the power of Alexa to display helpful information. With the Ambient Experience, customers can see glanceable information like their schedule with Calendars and Reminders, leave Sticky Notes for family members, control smart devices like a thermostat or Ring doorbell, play audio from services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and others—and much more.

With no monthly subscription required, the Omni QLED Series can also turn your TV into an in-home art gallery. Today, the Ambient Experience added hundreds of new images to its collection of more than1,700free gallery-quality pieces of artwork; and expanded its collection from famous institutions like The National Gallery of Art and The Art Institute of Chicago to include pieces from the National Galleries of Scotland, National Museum of Wales, Munich's Pinakothek of the Modern, and more. You can learn about any art collection by asking, "Alexa, who painted this?" or "Alexa, tell me more about this artwork." Coming later this year, the Ambient Experience will also feature dynamic art, a new art concept that adapts to the current environment. Based on the time of day, temperature, weather, and other factors, dynamic artresponds to its surroundings to display unique, personalized pieces of art that are always evolving.

The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series—starting at just $199.99

The all-new Fire TV 2-Series features 32" and 40" sizes, designed for all rooms and sizes like the family room, kitchen, or bedroom. The lineup offers great performance and the power of Alexa at an affordable price while providing access to over one million movies and TV episodes from favorite apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Paramount+, and more. The Fire TV 2-Series 32" brings movies and shows to life in HD resolution, while the Fire TV 2-Series 40" offers enhanced clarity and detail withFHD. The Fire TV 2-Series lineup includes support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The lineup also includes the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote to easily find, launch, and control content or check the weather, sports, the status of your smart home devices, and more. The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series is available starting today.

Pricing and availability

With this expansion of the Amazon-built TV family, customers can choose from Fire TV's widest range of smart TV options yet—with sizes ranging from 32" to 75", at price points that deliver incredible value and combine Fire TV's intuitive, discovery-focused TV experience with the power of Alexa. The new Fire TV Omni QLED Series 43", 50", and 55" sizes are available for pre-order today starting at $449.99 at Amazon and will be available for purchase at BestBuy.com starting May 11th. The brand-new Fire TV 2-Series will be available in 32" and 40" starting at $199.99 at Amazon starting today.

Read the full announcement here.

Amazon

