Altitude Sports taps Synacor's 'Cloud ID' to streamline streaming access

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Altitude Sports, the regional sports network home of the NHL Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Mammoth, is using Synacor's Cloud ID identity and access management platform for seamless and simplified authentication and identity management across all devices, Synacor announced today.

Altitude is using Cloud ID for existing MVPD deployments, providing subscribers with simple experiences when accessing a rich lineup of sports and sports-related content across multiple devices. Synacor's SaaS-based managed services solution supports integrations across MVPD, telco and other partners, as well as direct-to-consumer opportunities in the future, allowing Altitude to focus entirely on providing an unparalleled consumer digital experience.

Cloud ID provides a modern, custom and turnkey identity management platform for premium, globally renowned streaming entertainment, content and service provider companies, with engagements spanning traditional MVPDs, telcos, hotels, airlines, rewards programs and more. The platform's simple, secure, and frictionless customer experience reaches more than 150M subscribers, managing more than 30M unique sign-ins per month, with the ability to scale to millions of users and support outsized access demand.

