Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Altice USA pitches free 'Stream' device to 1-Gig broadband-only subs

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 7/20/2021
Comment (0)

Taking a page from Comcast's "Flex" playbook, Altice USA has introduced a 4K-capable streaming device targeted to broadband-only customers in its Optimum and Suddenlink service areas.

Altice USA is offering the Android TV-powered "Stream" device for free to its growing base of broadband-only customers taking 1-Gig service, and pitching it for an additional $5 per month to broadband-only customers on its slower speed tiers.

Altice USA is offering its new Android TV-powered 'Stream' device in its Optimum and Suddenlink service areas. (Source: Altice USA)
Altice USA is offering its new Android TV-powered "Stream" device in its Optimum and Suddenlink service areas.
(Source: Altice USA)

Rather than developing Stream and app integrations on in-house software – something Comcast accomplished with its Flex platform/device for broadband-only customers – Altice USA is leaning on Android TV and the multitude of SVoD and live TV streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, NBCU's Peacock and Altice USA's own i24News and Cheddar News offerings, that are available via Google Play. Altice USA's Stream device also supports voice commands via a Google Assistant button built into the remote control.

Altice USA is launching Stream amid a broader trend in which service providers continue to see broadband growth – and the demand for higher speed service tiers – rise even as their pay-TV subscriber bases erode.

Altice USA is just one of a growing group of service providers that are deemphasizing traditional pay-TV amid a greater emphasis on higher-margin broadband and support for third-party streaming services.

Speaking to CNBC earlier this year, Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei reckoned there will be a day when the company no longer offers a linear cable pay-TV service as the economics of doing so continue to deteriorate.

"I can't tell you when, where and how, but it's a question of time for cable operators in general to completely re-evaluate whether or not they're going to be in the video business," he said.

Altice USA's focus on Stream with 1-Gig customers also enters the picture as a growing portion of its base of new customers gravitate toward that high-level tier. For Q1 2021, Altice USA reported that 43% of its gross broadband subscribers in 1-Gig areas took that top speed, up from just 13% a year earlier. Meanwhile, the company's 1-Gig service penetration levels reached 9.8% in Q1 2021, up from 2.4% in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

With DOCSIS 3.1 deployments on hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) networks and fiber-to-the-premises upgrades included, Altice USA has 1-Gig speeds available to about 92% of a footprint that includes the Optimum areas in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and the more rural Suddenlink areas.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Service Provider Outlook: Opportunities at the Customer Premises
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Success Story: TCO Reduction through Vendor Consolidation
Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's Time to Be Proactive By Dean Stoneback, SCTE
3E-Architecture Helps Operators Towards a Value-Centric 5G Evolution By ZTE
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The impact of the ever-shifting edge By Mark Myslinski, Broadcast Solutions Manager, Synamedia
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE