AirTV sales expected to resume soon, Dish says

Sales of AirTV products, a family of devices that combine over-the-air TV with streaming marketed by Sling TV, have been on pause in recent weeks. However, Dish Network/Sling TV expect sales of AirTV products to resume in the coming days as the company wraps up improvements to various backoffice systems.

"After relaunching the AirTV site last month, we're in the process of making improvements to the back-office ordering and fulfillment systems and processes," a Dish official said via email. "Ordering functionality should be fully restored within the next couple of days."

The official added that the recent pause on AirTV product sales is not linked to a recent cybersecurity incident that first surfaced at Dish in late February that caused outages at several company-operated websites.

"AirTV products have worked and have not been impacted by recent events or website system enhancements," the official explained.

Cord Cutters News first spotted that sales of AirTV products had been put on pause. Across the AirTV product line, site visitors have been told of late that AirTV devices, which allow consumers to stitch together Sling TV's streaming pay-TV service with free, over-the-air broadcast TV channels, currently are not for sale, citing "systems issues."

Sales of AirTV products, including the AirTV Mini, have been put on pause in recent weeks as Dish works through some back-office updates. The company says the sales pause is not connected to a recent cybersecurity incident that impacted several Dish-run websites.

Aiming to appeal to consumers who want to cut the cord on traditional pay-TV services, Dish introduced its first AirTV products in 2016. Dish/Sling TV have not announced how many AirTV devices have been sold over the years.

AirTV continues to be marketed as a platform that emphasizes Sling TV alongside the ability to access over-the-air broadcast channels and integrate all of that into an on-screen guide.

The current lineup of Android TV-powered products include the AirTV Mini (a 4K streamer with integration with Sling TV, Google Play and apps such as Netflix), the AirTV 2, a dual-tuner streamer with integrated Wi-Fi and a local DVR, and the AirTV Anywhere, a quad-tuner device with Wi-Fi and a built-in 1-terabyte DVR.

