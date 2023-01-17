Adara lands video deal in the Arctic

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com) today announced that Arctic Co-operatives Limited, based in Winnipeg, MB and which serves 33 community-based Co-operative businesses located in Saskatchewan, Nunavet, Northwest Territories and Yukon, Canada has chosen Adara Technologies to provide the co-op with an Advanced Video Solution that includes upgraded UHD-4K video quality and an Advanced User Experience. Adara's managed video solution will initially be deployed in the Rankin Inlet, Arctic Bay, Pangnirtung, Igloolik, Iqaluit and Pond Inlet areas representing approximately 2,500 subscribers.

Arctic Co-operatives Limited enables co-op businesses to provide a wide range of services to local Member-Owners that improve social and economic well-being in their respective communities. The federation was begun in 1972 to coordinate resources, consolidate purchasing power and provide operational and technological support to independent community Co-ops in the Arctic region.

Keith Moffat, Manager of External IT/Innovation and Infrastructure for Arctic Co-op, said that the organization considered several advanced video solution alternatives—including one they would build themselves—but ultimately decided the Adara solution was best for their requirements.

Adara Technologies