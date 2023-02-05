Adara lands IP video transition deal in Quebec

TORONTO, Ontario – Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com) today announced that it has been chosen by RTC Havre-St-Pierre ("Radio Télévision Communautaire Havre St-Pierre") to deploy its game-changing myCatapulTVe IP Video Solution that enables broadband and cable service providers to add "TV Everywhere" services seamlessly to their networks and/or to migrate quickly and efficiently to app-based streaming Pay TV services.

Located in Havre-St-Pierre, Quebec on the North Shore of the St. Lawrence River, the Havre-St-Pierre community comprises many small town and villages with a total population of approximately 5,500. It is 1,000 km northeast of Montreal and faces the magnificent and unique Anticosti Island (candidate since 2018 to become a UNESCO World Heritage site). It is an important tourist region that attracts over 30,000 visitors a year.

RTC Havre-St-Pierre is a member of the Fédération des Coopératives de Câblodistribution et de Télécommunication du Québec ("FCCTQ"), headquartered in Quebec City. Earlier this year, FCCTQ entered into an exclusive agreement with Adara to make available its myCatapulTVe® app-based IP Video Solution to all of the group's members. FCCTQ represents 22 cable/telecommunications Co-op and non-profit organizations throughout the Province of Quebec, serving a total of approximately 75,000 customers.

