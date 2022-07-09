Adara expands US sales team

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – Adara Technologies Inc. (www.adara-tech.com), the provider of game-changing solutions for cable and telco service providers, today announced that it has added Michael Shannon to its U.S. Sales Team as a Senior Account Executive, focused on supporting Adara's existing customer base, as well as driving new business primarily in the Southeastern region of the U.S. The appointment is made as increasing numbers of cable operators throughout North and Latin America have indicated increasingly strong interest in Adara's solutions.

A former product and marketing executive with both Scientific-Atlanta and Cisco Systems, Mr. Shannon will focus primarily on bringing Adara's Bandwidth Reclamation Solution and its myCatapulTVe App-based IP Video Solution to new and existing Adara customers.

Adara's Bandwidth Reclamation Solution can increase an operator's broadband capacity and speeds by 10X to multi-Gigabit, now increasingly necessary as operators seek new methods to meet steadily growing customer demand. Among its many distinctive features, the bandwidth reclamation solution deploys with no customer disruption or associated customer revenue losses and can dramatically accelerate and improve the ROI associated with current, longer-term initiatives such as fiber overbuilds and plant upgrades.

