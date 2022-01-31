Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

ABC O&Os launch live local streaming channels

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/31/2022
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – ABC Owned Television Stations, the No. 1 market leader in news, announced today its new 24/7 live and local streaming channels. The new streaming channels are an extension of the most-watched and trusted owned stations' ABC7 New York, ABC7 Los Angeles, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC7 Chicago, ABC13 Houston, ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC11 Raleigh-Durham and ABC30 Fresno. The streaming channels feature 24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, feel-good stories from ABC's award-winning "Localish," and exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels.

ABC Owned Television Stations' 24/7 streaming channels include the following:

ABC7 New York launched with a 6:30 p.m. newscast, anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, and the premiere of "Inside Rikers," an Eyewitness News Investigation. The 24/7 news programming will also include live breaking news, weather and the tri-state's favorite segments, such as "Newsmakers," "The Vault" and "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

ABC7 Los Angeles launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 a.m. with the ABC7 morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez and Brianna Ruffalo covering weather, breaking and local news live. Viewers can stream exclusive premium content, hyperlocal reporting from community journalists and Hollywood content through the award-winning entertainment brand, "On The Red Carpet."

ABC7 Chicago launched its 24/7 streaming with two new, original weekday newscasts available to stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor a new 7:00 a.m. newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor a new 7:00 p.m. newscast. ABC7 Chicago will also debut "STOLEN: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin," a true-crime documentary exclusively on the 24/7 stream starting Wednesday, Feb. 2.

6ABC Philadelphia launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast hour that begins streaming at 7:00 a.m. and includes the premiere of "The Rush," a segment anchored by Action News' Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. At 7:30 a.m., viewers can stream "Brighter News," a lighter news format with feel-good stories that give viewers a sunny outlook on the day ahead.

ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco) launched its 24/7 streaming platform with the all-new "[email protected]," an hourlong newscast each weekday featuring the ABC7 Mornings team. Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson and meteorologist Drew Tuma bring viewers more live, more local and more news for building a better Bay Area.

ABC13 Houston launched 24/7 streaming in its market with 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. Houston's market leader now streams 4:30-9:00 a.m. every weekday with the premiere of Eyewitness News at 8:00 a.m. with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9:00 p.m. Viewers can also stream the successful hit series "Unsolved" and "Texas True Crime."

ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in its market. The station expands its live news coverage with the addition of a weekday 7:00-8:00 a.m. newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. The stream will also showcase high-impact content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.

ABC30 Central California (Fresno) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in the Central California market. ABC30 expanded its streaming local news by adding a 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. newscast featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim and Kevin Musso for the evening show.

ABC's Localish, the multiplatform lifestyle network that showcases feel-good content highlighting inspiring people and places in America is available on all eight websites, streaming channels and connected TV apps.

Users can access all eight streams from any ABC-owned station connected TV app, regardless of the market.

The Walt Disney Company

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - A Key Enabler of TCO Reduction for Mobile Network Operators
The Essential Guide for Understanding ORAN
Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
Transport network disaggregation is key to open networking
Hosting OSS on the Cloud – are CSPs there yet?
Why now is the right time to modernize your legacy inventory systems
Omdia, AWS and Amdocs discuss migrating OSS to the cloud
Migrating OSS to the public cloud: why, how and when?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° assurance’ for the 5G Era: key use cases and capabilities
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE