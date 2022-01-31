ABC O&Os launch live local streaming channels

NEW YORK – ABC Owned Television Stations, the No. 1 market leader in news, announced today its new 24/7 live and local streaming channels. The new streaming channels are an extension of the most-watched and trusted owned stations' ABC7 New York, ABC7 Los Angeles, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC7 Chicago, ABC13 Houston, ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco), ABC11 Raleigh-Durham and ABC30 Fresno. The streaming channels feature 24/7 local news coverage, breaking news, weather forecasts, feel-good stories from ABC's award-winning "Localish," and exclusive premium content available free on their websites and streaming channels.

ABC Owned Television Stations' 24/7 streaming channels include the following:

ABC7 New York launched with a 6:30 p.m. newscast, anchored by Bill Ritter and Sade Baderinwa, and the premiere of "Inside Rikers," an Eyewitness News Investigation. The 24/7 news programming will also include live breaking news, weather and the tri-state's favorite segments, such as "Newsmakers," "The Vault" and "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

ABC7 Los Angeles launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast, Eyewitness News at 7:00 a.m. with the ABC7 morning team of Leslie Sykes, Brandi Hitt, Leslie Lopez and Brianna Ruffalo covering weather, breaking and local news live. Viewers can stream exclusive premium content, hyperlocal reporting from community journalists and Hollywood content through the award-winning entertainment brand, "On The Red Carpet."

ABC7 Chicago launched its 24/7 streaming with two new, original weekday newscasts available to stream. ABC7's Tanja Babich, Terrell Brown and Val Warner anchor a new 7:00 a.m. newscast along with Roz Varon and Tracy Butler. Cheryl Burton and Rob Elgas will anchor a new 7:00 p.m. newscast. ABC7 Chicago will also debut "STOLEN: The Unsolved Theft of a $3,000,000 Violin," a true-crime documentary exclusively on the 24/7 stream starting Wednesday, Feb. 2.

6ABC Philadelphia launched its 24/7 stream with a new weekday newscast hour that begins streaming at 7:00 a.m. and includes the premiere of "The Rush," a segment anchored by Action News' Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards and meteorologist Karen Rogers. At 7:30 a.m., viewers can stream "Brighter News," a lighter news format with feel-good stories that give viewers a sunny outlook on the day ahead.

ABC7 Bay Area (San Francisco) launched its 24/7 streaming platform with the all-new "[email protected]," an hourlong newscast each weekday featuring the ABC7 Mornings team. Kumasi Aaron, Reggie Aqui, Jobina Fortson and meteorologist Drew Tuma bring viewers more live, more local and more news for building a better Bay Area.

ABC13 Houston launched 24/7 streaming in its market with 17 additional hours of live and local news weekly. Houston's market leader now streams 4:30-9:00 a.m. every weekday with the premiere of Eyewitness News at 8:00 a.m. with Jonathan Bruce. The station will also debut its daily Eyewitness News at 9:00 p.m. Viewers can also stream the successful hit series "Unsolved" and "Texas True Crime."

ABC11 North Carolina (Raleigh-Durham) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in its market. The station expands its live news coverage with the addition of a weekday 7:00-8:00 a.m. newscast anchored by Barbara Gibbs and John Clark. The stream will also showcase high-impact content from the ABC11 First Alert Weather Team, I-Team, Troubleshooter, and the Race and Culture teams.

ABC30 Central California (Fresno) is the first station to launch 24/7 streaming in the Central California market. ABC30 expanded its streaming local news by adding a 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. newscast featuring Landon Burke, Amanda Venegas and Madeline Evans for the morning show, and Warren Armstrong, Margot Kim and Kevin Musso for the evening show.

ABC's Localish, the multiplatform lifestyle network that showcases feel-good content highlighting inspiring people and places in America is available on all eight websites, streaming channels and connected TV apps.

Users can access all eight streams from any ABC-owned station connected TV app, regardless of the market.

