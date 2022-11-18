83% of Internet households in US pay for at least one OTT service; 45% use linear pay TV

DALLAS – Parks Associates' recent consumer research finds that 83% of US internet households now subscribe to at least one OTT service, while 45% still subscribe to the traditional linear pay-TV service model. The firm's new whitepaper, Engaging Next-Gen Video Viewers: Leveraging AI and ML, developed in partnership with FPT Software, addresses the increased use of video services, content preferences, discovery challenges, and the role of bundles.

AI and ML can create a personal experience by leveraging data to understand patterns and relationships at a very granular level, beyond recommendations that "standard" big-data-based systems.

Parks Associates research finds that 30% of US internet households are "service hoppers" or streaming video subscribers who frequently switch services and re-subscribe multiple times. Businesses that harness AI can develop more effective and efficient strategies to keep these viewers from "hopping."

