68% of Internet households stream NFL games

DALLAS – The latest update of Parks Associates' OTT Video Market Tracker analyzes the NFL+ launch and the market context for the NFL's streaming service, as part of the Tracker's ongoing analysis of top industry and consumer trends in the OTT video space. Parks Associates consumer research finds 68% of internet households watch NFL games throughout the season, making football the most widely watched sport in the US. NFL+ aims to capitalize on that popularity with a subscription (SVOD) service that offers access to live local and primetime games, NFL Network shows on-demand, and access to the NFL Films archives, although some fans have been frustrated with the viewing experience in the preseason.

The NFL has distribution deals with many big players, including Amazon, CBS, NBC Universal, and Disney. The fragmented state of NFL's distribution rights creates major challenges in creating a comprehensive service for its product.

The OTT Video Market Tracker, an annual service from Parks Associates, features monthly updates on trends and market activities in the OTT video space, including comprehensive tracking of existing and emerging players and quarterly subscriber estimates.

Read the full press release here.

Parks Associates