49% of ad-supported subscribers chose the service because it was free

DALLAS – A new Parks Associates whitepaper, Personalized Virtual Channels: Maximizing FAST Content, finds cost is the main factor driving adoption of ad-supported video services, with nearly 50% of users citing the free price as their top reason for using the service. Content was also a key factor, with 31% using the service because it has their desired content, highlighting further opportunities to enhance and personalize user experiences with FAST (free ad-supported television) video services.

The whitepaper, developed in partnership with Quickplay, examines the drivers and use cases for combining data, analytics, personalization, and virtual streaming channels to create personalized hybrid virtual channels for FAST services.

The "free" component has been the driving force behind the rise of these services, with 38% of users admitting that they do not mind viewing advertising on a free service. However, 41% of ad-supported customers dislike viewing video content with commercials, and 40% are dissatisfied with the frequency of ads. Personalized virtual channels could create better viewing experiences for all consumers and provide differentiation for providers, while delivering new opportunities for media and entertainment advertising industries to monetize consumer viewership of these free ad-supported services.

