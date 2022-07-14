40 million households tried at least one OTT service in the first half of 2021

DALLAS – International research firm Parks Associates' new consumer study OTT: Perception, Use, and Business Models reveals 40 million US internet households trialed and subscribed to at least one OTT service in the first half of 2021. The research analyzes consumer use and perception across multiple business models, their libraries, and features.

Free trials offer consumers the opportunity to experiment with different streaming services. Nearly 50% of US internet households trialed at least one service in past six months, and 78% of those households ended up subscribing to at least one of these services. While major services such as Netflix and Disney+ have dispensed with free trials, smaller services find that trials turn into subscribers and help them stay competitive in this crowded market.

For consumers, content ultimately drives their decision to stay with a subscription. The large providers are planning significant content development expenditures in 2022 and beyond. For example, Netflix is set to spend more than $17 billion on content, while Disney+ has committed to spending $33 billion on programming and content.

Read the full press release here.

Parks Associates