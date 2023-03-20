27% of streaming video services are shared among households – study

DURHAM, N.H. – March 20, 2023 – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 86% of U.S. households have at least one streaming video service from fifteen top subscription video on-Demand and direct-to-consumer (DTC) services, and 50% of households have four or more DTC streaming video services.

However, not all DTC services are paid for directly by those who use them. The study found that:

68% of all DTC services are fully paid for and are not shared with others outside the household

27% of all DTC services are used in more than one household: 13% of DTC services are used and paid for by those that also share them with someone outside the household 12% of DTC services are used in one household but are borrowed from another household that is paying for the service 2% of DTC services are used by multiple households that share costs

5% of DTC services are not paid for because they come with another service

These findings are based on an online survey of 3,501 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Internet-Delivered TV Services 2023. This is LRG's sixth annual study focused on the vMVPD category, along with other DTC streaming video services.

Read the full announcement here.

Leichman Research Group