27% of direct-to-consumer services shared with more than one household – study

DURHAM, N.H. – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 82% of U.S. households have at least one streaming video service from eleven top direct-to-consumer (DTC) and subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) services; 51% of all households have three or more of these services.

However, not all of these services are being paid for directly by those who use them. The study found that:

69% of all DTC services are fully paid for and are not shared with others outside the household

27% of all DTC services are used in more than one household: 13% of services are used and paid for by those that also share them with someone outside the household 12% of services are used in one household but are borrowed from another household that is paying for the service 2% of services are used by multiple households that share costs

4% of all DTC services are not paid for because they come with another service

These findings are based on an online survey of 6,262 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Internet-Delivered Pay-TV Services 2021.

This is LRG's fourth annual study focused on the vMVPD category, along with other DTC streaming video services.

Other related findings from the study include:

16% of all households have at least one DTC service that is fully paid for by someone else

26% of adults ages 18-34 have at least one DTC service that is fully paid for by someone else – compared to 12% of ages 35+

Adults ages 18-44 account for 63% of all with a vMVPD pay-TV service

77% of vMVPD subscribers are very satisfied with their service – compared to 69% in 2018

13% are very likely to switch from a vMVPD service in the next six months – compared to 27% in 2018

20% of all vMVPD services are shared by multiple households, including 6% of all vMVPD services that are fully paid for by someone outside the household

