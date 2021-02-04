Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

27% of direct-to-consumer services shared with more than one household – study

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/2/2021
Comment (0)

DURHAM, N.H. – New consumer research from Leichtman Research Group, Inc. (LRG) found that 82% of U.S. households have at least one streaming video service from eleven top direct-to-consumer (DTC) and subscription video on-Demand (SVOD) services; 51% of all households have three or more of these services.

However, not all of these services are being paid for directly by those who use them. The study found that:

  • 69% of all DTC services are fully paid for and are not shared with others outside the household
  • 27% of all DTC services are used in more than one household:
    • 13% of services are used and paid for by those that also share them with someone outside the household
    • 12% of services are used in one household but are borrowed from another household that is paying for the service
    • 2% of services are used by multiple households that share costs
  • 4% of all DTC services are not paid for because they come with another service

These findings are based on an online survey of 6,262 households from throughout the United States and are part of a new LRG study, Internet-Delivered Pay-TV Services 2021.

This is LRG's fourth annual study focused on the vMVPD category, along with other DTC streaming video services.

Other related findings from the study include:

  • 16% of all households have at least one DTC service that is fully paid for by someone else
  • 26% of adults ages 18-34 have at least one DTC service that is fully paid for by someone else – compared to 12% of ages 35+
  • Adults ages 18-44 account for 63% of all with a vMVPD pay-TV service
  • 77% of vMVPD subscribers are very satisfied with their service – compared to 69% in 2018
  • 13% are very likely to switch from a vMVPD service in the next six months – compared to 27% in 2018
  • 20% of all vMVPD services are shared by multiple households, including 6% of all vMVPD services that are fully paid for by someone outside the household

Read the full announcement here.

Leichtman Research Group

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
EMF measurements in 5G networks
Implementing STIR/SHAKEN: What Service Providers need to know right now
eBook - Redefining optical with advanced software applications
Video - MCP Application Supercharge Network Operations
eBook - Open Submarine Cable
WaveLogic 5 Extreme - 800G Nothing but the facts
Application & Device Awareness for SD-WAN Innovation
Download the White Paper: Why Visibility is Needed to Innovate in Your Wireless Network
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
How 'Computing First Networks' better serve the digital economy By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE