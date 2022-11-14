23% of ad-supported OTT service users often click through or purchase from ads

DALLAS – Parks Associates research finds nearly one in four users (23%) of ad-supported OTT services said they often click on ads that they watch and the same percentage (23%) often buy things they see advertised. The research report Ad-Based OTT: Growth in FAST and AVOD Services explores factors driving the growth of ad-based online video, profiles and compares market leaders, and assesses consumer preferences in watching ad-based content.

Ad-based services are benefiting from the current uncertain economic climate. Inflation and fears of recession are causing consumers to evaluate discretionary spending, and switching from legacy pay-TV or subscription-based streaming services is a means of cutting costs.

