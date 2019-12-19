Xperi, TiVo Strike All-Stock Merger

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- (Nasdaq: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (Nasdaq: TIVO) today announced they entered into a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction, representing approximately $3 billion of combined enterprise value. The transaction creates a leading consumer and entertainment technology business and one of the industry's largest intellectual property (IP) licensing platforms with a diverse portfolio of entertainment and semiconductor intellectual property.

The merger agreement provides for a 0.455 fixed exchange ratio, which implies a 15% premium to TiVo's shareholders based on each of Xperi's and TiVo's 90-day volume-weighted average share prices. At close, Xperi shareholders will own approximately 46.5% of the combined business, and TiVo shareholders will own approximately 53.5%.

Compelling Benefits of Combining Two Innovative Product and IP Licensing Leaders

This transaction combines two technology pioneers who have shaped how millions of consumers access and experience entertainment content, and whose innovations are found in billions of devices around the world. Serving hundreds of businesses ranging from content providers to consumer electronics and automotive manufacturers, the combined entity will provide an amazing entertainment platform for tens of millions of individual consumers and create a powerful platform for the discovery, delivery, and monetization of content.

The volume of entertainment content has exploded, with more ways than ever before to access it. TiVo's leading content aggregation, discovery, and recommendation capabilities enable viewers to more easily find, watch, and enjoy entertainment. When coupled with Xperi's strong presence and product capabilities in the home, automotive, and mobile device ecosystems, the combined company will have a unique industry platform to address an ever-increasing consumer desire to enjoy entertainment anywhere, anytime, on any device.

Additionally, the combination will create an intellectual property licensing platform that spans a number of the largest addressable markets in entertainment content, consumer electronics, and semiconductors. With more than 10,000 patents and applications between the two companies and minimal licensee overlap, the combined IP business will be one of the largest licensing companies in the world. Further, the combined business will benefit from greater research and development capabilities, as well as customer diversification.

Long-Term Vision and Value Creation

The first step in the combined company's value creation plan will focus on integrating the companies' respective product and IP licensing businesses. Together, the companies expect to benefit from a larger and stronger platform to drive growth and innovation, accelerate time-to-market, and improve IP licensing monetization and outcomes. The product business expects to pursue substantial cross-selling opportunities especially in its home and automotive markets.

The new company had $1.09 billion in TiVo revenue and 1Xperi billings and more than $250 million in operating cash flow on a pro forma basis for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The combined company expects to deliver revenue synergies by bringing new, innovative solutions to consumer electronics and automotive companies to help address the massive shift in media and entertainment distribution and consumption.

Additionally, the companies expect to achieve at least $50 million of annualized run-rate cost savings by year-end 2021 through the integration of their respective product and IP licensing businesses, the majority of which are expected within the first twelve months after closing. These cost savings are incremental to those that are expected as a result of TiVo's ongoing cost-transformation plan.

In light of the business combination, TiVo has suspended its near-term plans to separate its product and IP businesses. Upon closing of the transaction, each company's respective product and IP businesses will be integrated and operated as separate IP licensing and product business units. This will facilitate a potential separation of the combined businesses at a later date.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of TiVo and Xperi stockholders will be converted into the shares of the new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 Xperi share per existing TiVo share. Upon completion of the merger, Xperi stockholders will own approximately 46.5% and TiVo stockholders will own approximately 53.5% of the new parent company on a fully diluted basis.

In connection with the transaction each company's debt will be refinanced on a combined basis. To meet this objective, the companies have secured $1.1 billion of committed financing from Bank of America and Royal Bank of Canada.

Management and Board of Directors Following the completion of the transaction, Xperi's Chief Executive Officer, Jon Kirchner, will serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new parent company and Xperi's CFO, Robert Andersen, will serve as Chief Financial Officer. TiVo's Chief Executive Officer, David Shull, will continue as a strategic advisor to ensure a successful integration.

The Board of Directors of the new parent company will consist of seven directors, including Xperi CEO Jon Kirchner, in addition to three directors appointed by Xperi and three directors appointed by TiVo. The Chair of the Board will be selected by the independent directors of the Board.

The new parent company will assume the Xperi name but will continue to provide entertainment services under the TiVo brand, alongside Xperi's premium DTS, HD Radio, and IMAX Enhanced brands. The company will be headquartered in San Jose, California.

Timing and Approvals

This transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory approvals, the approval by the shareholders of each company, and other customary closing conditions.

