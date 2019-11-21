XITE Taps Beachfront for Set-Top Advertising Assist

NEW YORK -- Today, interactive music video platform XITE -- the leader in music video search, discovery and consumption across platforms -- announced it has partnered with video ad management platform Beachfront to manage, deliver and track XITE's IPv6-enabled set-top-box video inventory. XITE is betting on Beachfront to improve monetization both now and well into the future, as this first-of-its-kind solution solves a complex, universal challenge with IP addresses.

Advertisers and media buyers have long relied on IPv4 addresses as an identifier for targeting and measurement, but with more IPv6-enabled devices coming online, it's become more challenging to serve ad campaigns. Beachfront's IPv6-enablement technology surfaces tracking from IPv6 devices to IPv4 environments, which effectively enables more reliable ad delivery and tracking against both types of IP addresses for media buying and selling partners.

The XITE solution builds upon a first-to-market offering Beachfront delivered earlier this year when it launched the industry's only real-time technology solution to plug set-top-box TV inventory into the programmatic demand-side, intermingling traditional TV with digital inventory and making it real-time biddable.

Beachfront

XITE

