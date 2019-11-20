Wurl Touts Q3 Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), reported today that all of its key growth metrics accelerated in the third quarter of 2019, including ad impressions, hours of viewing and revenue per user. In addition, Wurl launched its service in four more countries during the quarter.

The Wurl Network brings together the world's top video producers, video services and advertisers, enabling video producers to build global distribution for ad-supported linear channels, live events, video-on-demand, and marathons.

Comparing Q3 2019 to Q2, Wurl Network growth continued to accelerate: