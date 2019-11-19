Vizio Supports Disney+ Via Apple AirPlay

IRVINE, Calif. -- VIZIO, Inc., known for award-winning picture quality, outstanding features, and incredible value, today announces a Chromecast built-in update that will allow users to cast Disney+ content to their VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Viewers can already watch content from the Disney+ app using Apple AirPlay 2 by simply tapping the AirPlay icon and selecting their SmartCastTV when in the app. The Chromecast built-in update will start rolling out in early December to VIZIO SmartCast TVs to allow users to cast Disney+ content just as easily. This update will give consumers more flexibility to stream their favorite apps, like Disney+, on the TV they purchase this holiday season.

Thanks to VIZIO's ability to roll out software updates over-the-air, the company is able to provide new apps and services to millions of VIZIO SmartCast TV owners, including those with models dating back to 2016.VIZIO has a history of updating its SmartCast TVs with new features, bringing more value to users after they have purchased their TV. These updates include the SmartCast Home interface, voice control support, and most recently, compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

