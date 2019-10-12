Vizio Debuts Direct Ad Business

IRVINE AND NEW YORK CITY -- VIZIO, Inc., America's leading Smart TV company, today announced the launch of VIZIO Ads, a new business unit created to provide better advertising experiences to consumers and brands alike.

The new business will enable brands, agencies and advertisers to purchase premium TV ad inventory across the VIZIO SmartCast platform, including within the launch and discovery environment, partner OTT apps, and throughout VIZIO's popular WatchFree service.

As part of the formation of the new direct advertising business, VIZIO is opening a New York City office led by advertising veteran Mike O'Donnell who will oversee a team with people across the country.

VIZIO Ads will take an open platform approach to its premium video inventory business, ensuring any media owner or advertiser can work with and leverage the systems they're already accustomed to using. The company offers a unique combination of premium inventory combined with direct publisher relationships, resulting in tier one targeted TV inventory being sold with app-level transparency for advertisers.

VIZIO Ads will continue the work of bringing increased transparency to the TV market by working closely with Inscape, the TV data company and subsidiary of VIZIO that provides near real-time viewing data to media companies, agency holding companies and measurement firms.

The VIZIO Ads team is actively seeking partners to round out its VIZIO Ads partner ecosystem, and interested parties can reach out here: www.vizioads.com.

