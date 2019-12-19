Vidgo Adds ABC/Disney Channels to OTT-TV Lineup

ATLANTA -- Over-the-top TV streaming service Vidgo announces the most affordable streaming package of 60 channels for $39.99 per month available at Vidgo.com and across the country at thousands of prepaid wireless stores. Vidgo is the only streaming subscription provider to include in its basic package the entire suite of Disney Media Networks including ABC, ESPN, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX and National Geographic.

The full suite of networks from Disney Media Networks on Vidgo includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Baby TV and Fox Life.

Local broadcast channels on Vidgo from ABC Owned Television Stations are available in the following markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh/Durham, and Fresno. Launch plans for additional ABC markets are forthcoming.

"Vidgo is the low-cost solution that helps people save money," said Shane Cannon, Vidgo CEO. "We are thrilled to be working with the world's greatest content owners to meet consumer demand by delivering an affordable programing solution to communities that have been ignored." In addition to accepting credit or debit card payments, Vidgo offers a unique pay in cash solution for unbanked customers.

