& cplSiteName &

Dish Strikes Deal to Buy EchoStar's Broadcast Satellite Biz for $800M

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/20/2019
50%
50%

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corporation and EchoStar Corporation today announced they have executed an agreement that will transfer certain EchoStar operations and other assets that comprise the company's Broadcast Satellite Service (BSS) Business, including nine direct broadcast satellites and the certain key employees responsible for satellite operations, licensing for the 61.5-degree orbital slot, and select real estate properties to DISH in exchange for approximately 22.9 million shares of DISH Network Corporation stock that will be distributed to EchoStar shareholders.

"In 2017, when DISH acquired the EchoStar assets that we needed to deliver the DISH TV and Sling TV customer experiences, key broadcast satellite operations and services remained with EchoStar," said DISH President and CEO Erik Carlson. "This transaction brings those operations, including the BSS satellites, associated assets and key team members, in house and we expect those additions will create operational efficiencies and improve both free cash flow and EBITDA."

DBS spacecraft involved in the transaction will include EchoStar VII, EchoStar X, EchoStar XI, EchoStar XII, EchoStar XIV, EchoStar XVI, EchoStar XXIII, Nimiq 5 and QuetzSat-1.

The transaction is structured in a manner to be a tax-free exchange and is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions.

Dish Network

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Transform Beyond Borders to Lead the Innovation
By Ben Zhou, CEO, Whale Cloud
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
The Big 5G Event: Photos
More Slideshows
Infographics