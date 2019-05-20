Dish Strikes Deal to Buy EchoStar's Broadcast Satellite Biz for $800M

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- DISH Network Corporation and EchoStar Corporation today announced they have executed an agreement that will transfer certain EchoStar operations and other assets that comprise the company's Broadcast Satellite Service (BSS) Business, including nine direct broadcast satellites and the certain key employees responsible for satellite operations, licensing for the 61.5-degree orbital slot, and select real estate properties to DISH in exchange for approximately 22.9 million shares of DISH Network Corporation stock that will be distributed to EchoStar shareholders.

"In 2017, when DISH acquired the EchoStar assets that we needed to deliver the DISH TV and Sling TV customer experiences, key broadcast satellite operations and services remained with EchoStar," said DISH President and CEO Erik Carlson. "This transaction brings those operations, including the BSS satellites, associated assets and key team members, in house and we expect those additions will create operational efficiencies and improve both free cash flow and EBITDA."

DBS spacecraft involved in the transaction will include EchoStar VII, EchoStar X, EchoStar XI, EchoStar XII, EchoStar XIV, EchoStar XVI, EchoStar XXIII, Nimiq 5 and QuetzSat-1.

The transaction is structured in a manner to be a tax-free exchange and is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions.

Dish Network