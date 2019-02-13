& cplSiteName &

Brightcove Deals for Ooyala's Online Video Platform

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/13/2019
50%
50%

BOSTON -- Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), a leading global provider of cloud services for video, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the online video platform (OVP) business of Ooyala, a provider of cloud video technology.

Brightcove is acquiring Ooyala’s OVP technology, including video content management and publishing platform Backlot, Analytics, Live, and its underlying IP and associated patents. As part of the transaction, Brightcove will acquire substantial portions of Ooyala’s engineering, support, and sales staff, including the company’s Guadalajara, Mexico operations. Brightcove intends to take on all customer, reseller, and partner relationships utilized by Ooyala’s OVP business globally.

Over the past 15 years, Brightcove has developed the most sophisticated online video platform in the market with solutions supporting media, entertainment, marketing, and enterprise spaces. Aspects of Ooyala’s technology will be integrated into the Brightcove platform to provide a more robust global offering for all customers.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019. BMO Capital Markets acted as exclusive financial advisor to Brightcove on this transaction.

Brightcove Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics