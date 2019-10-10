You.i TV Nets UI Deal With Australia's Network 10

OTTAWA -- Network 10 today announced an Australian-first partnership with You.i TV which will revolutionise the advertising and user experience for 10's broadcast video on-demand platform (BVOD) app, 10 Play.

You.i TV is a leader in premium software development tools for addressing cross-platform app development. The partnership will standardise the 10 Play app user experience across its video streaming platforms including Telstra TV, connected TVs, streaming media devices, game consoles and mobile and tablet apps. It will also unlock powerful, new ad formats on the app, beyond pre and mid-roll ads. Advertisers will have a choice of formats that can be passive, interactive or non-intrusive.

Network 10's general manager – digital, Liz Baldwin said: "10 Play is having another record year as we continue to invest in the content and product capabilities on the platform. Having relaunched the 10 Play website earlier this year with an improved user and advertising experience, I'm really excited to be partnering with You.i TV to be transforming the audience experience for 10 Play on apps and connected devices.

You.i TV boasts international clients such as AT&T, the NBA, the NFL and Twitch.

The 10 Play app roll-out with You.i TV is currently underway with the first platforms expected to be live from mid-2020.

