You.i TV Hires Sales Leads for Europe & the Middle East

OTTAWA, ON. -- Following a record 2018 in which You.i TV booked more new business than in all other years combined, the company today announced significant additions to fuel further success within its fastest-growing market segment. You.i TV has added two veteran Heads of Sales – Lara Lerville in Europe and Ghali Belghali in the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions – to accelerate international sales, which accounted for more than 30% of the company’s revenues last year.

Lerville’s 20+ year broadcast television career has been focused on helping pay-TV and media companies harness technological innovation to improve business results, while Belghali has played a key role in building international sales pipelines for Accedo over the past eight years. The two industry veterans will help to meet growing worldwide demand for You.i TV products.

You.i Engine One enables development teams to create unified cross-platform user interfaces for a broad range of consumer devices and set-top boxes, enabling faster development velocity, better customer engagement and retention, and new ways for driving revenue from the subscriber base.

Lerville was most recently responsible for international sales with 3 Screen Solutions, increasing the company’s international reach and driving 3SS’s market share in the Android TV operator space in Europe. Earlier in her career, she held senior sales positions for Farncombe/Cartesian and Visiware. As head of emerging markets for Accedo for the past three years, Belghali increased revenue within his market by a factor of 10. Previously, he had been instrumental in growing Accedo’s business throughout the EMEA region.

