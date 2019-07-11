TiVo Renews With Shaw

SAN JOSE, Calif.-- TiVo Corporation (TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Shaw Communications has entered into a multi-year extension of its agreement for TiVo’s i-Guide® and its intellectual property (IP) license, and expanded its Rovi patent portfolio IP license to also cover the TiVo patent portfolio. Shaw Communications is a leading Canadian connectivity company.

Within the expanded scope of this long-term deal, Shaw Communications will gain broader access to TiVo’s next-generation IP offerings for use across all platforms including BlueSky TV. Shaw Communications will also continue to leverage TiVo’s i-Guide, an intuitive IPG that provides easy-to-use linear TV listings navigation plus VOD and DVR capabilities.

