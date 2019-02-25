& cplSiteName &

TiVo Renews Deal With TikiLive

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/25/2019
50%
50%

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that TikiLIVE has extended its license agreements for TiVo Video Metadata and intellectual property (IP). Under the terms of the Video Metadata extension, TikiLIVE has consolidated its previous metadata providers and standardized on TiVo as a one-stop-shop service for all its metadata requirements.

TikiLIVE is an over-the-top (OTT) and IPTV platform development and cloud hosting company that deploys enterprise solutions. The TikiLIVE team focuses on delivering HD streaming video, including both live streaming video and video on-demand (VOD). TikiLIVE provides OEM and Telco companies with a comprehensive set of tools to manage their own live OTT and VOD streaming businesses.

TikiLive
Tivo Corp.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Accelerate Digital Transformation With Platform & Intelligence
By Bill Tang, President, Global Technical Service, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics