TiVo Renews Deal With TikiLive

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that TikiLIVE has extended its license agreements for TiVo Video Metadata and intellectual property (IP). Under the terms of the Video Metadata extension, TikiLIVE has consolidated its previous metadata providers and standardized on TiVo as a one-stop-shop service for all its metadata requirements.

TikiLIVE is an over-the-top (OTT) and IPTV platform development and cloud hosting company that deploys enterprise solutions. The TikiLIVE team focuses on delivering HD streaming video, including both live streaming video and video on-demand (VOD). TikiLIVE provides OEM and Telco companies with a comprehensive set of tools to manage their own live OTT and VOD streaming businesses.

