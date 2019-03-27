TiVo Paves Path to Android TV Operator Tier

LONDON -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced the launch of TiVo’s CubiTV for Android TV. CubiTV for Android TV is a modular, cost-effective, easy to deploy, pre-integrated solution that enables operators to seamlessly begin their journey with Android TV Operator Tier and leverage the ecosystem benefits. TiVo will publicly demonstrate CubiTV for Android TV at the 2019 Connected TV World Summit in London this week (27th-28th March).

CubiTV for Android TV offers operators a number of key benefits. It delivers a modern, immersive user experience with an intuitive operator-branded interface that taps into the power of Google Assistant search and browse functionality. Operators can leverage the Android TV ecosystem to enrich customer experience with the vast availability of OTT content, apps and games, and further innovations like Google Assistant on TV and IoT integrations.

Additionally, CubiTV for Android TV gives operators the ability to control costs with a STB-agnostic architecture and with modular approach that allows them to add features as they grow, including upgrading to TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform. And, they can implement CubiTV for Android TV quickly and easily with versatile deployment options that leverage the CubiTV DVB stack and pre-existing conditional access and STB integrations.

Part of TiVo’s Next-Gen Platform and TiVo’s CubiTV Solutions, CubiTV for Android TV sits alongside CubiTV for Linux, CubiTV for Mobile and CubiTV SDK to give operators a full choice of options when deciding how to deliver a compelling, multi-function television service to their subscribers.

