TiVo Assists Redbox With Content Personalization & Discovery

4/9/2019
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that Redbox tapped TiVo to deliver engaging, personalized content experiences to its customers via TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform. Redbox is America’s destination for new-release movie and video game rentals with more than 41,500 kiosks nationwide and a new streaming service, Redbox On Demand.

Redbox is deploying TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform, including Search, Recommendations and Insights, to engage new customers, increase retention and enhance loyalty across Redbox.com, Redbox On Demand streaming apps and physical boxes nationwide. TiVo’s fully-integrated platform enables more tailored recommendations to connect Redbox consumers with the content they love, across viewing devices, for a truly streamlined experience.

Redbox will also enable TiVo’s Video and Video Game Metadata, including access to TiVo’s library of enhanced entertainment metadata and high-resolution imagery, to further personalize content discovery.

