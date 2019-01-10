& cplSiteName &

Synamedia To Show Off at CES

1/3/2019
LONDON -- Synamedia, the largest independent video software provider, will bring its newest solutions to CES® 2019, illustrating how pay-TV providers can migrate to the cloud at their own pace, and seamlessly. The company also unveiled new security software that combats the rapid rise in account sharing between friends and families, turning it instead into a new revenue-generating opportunity for operators.

Synamedia was formerly Cisco's Service Provider Video Software Solutions business. Its enviable portfolio of over 200 pay-TV and media customers includes AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Disney, Liberty Global, Rogers, Sky, Verizon and Vodafone.

At the core of the Synamedia offerings is Foundation (formerly known as Evo), the pay-TV industry's most widely deployed platform across cable, satellite and IPTV. Additionally, Infinite allows blended broadcast-OTT services to be delivered from a cloud-based infrastructure. With a clearly defined migration roadmap, pay-TV customers using the Foundation hybrid broadcast platform can now deploy Infinite to embark on a smooth and measured transition to the cloud.

At CES 2019, Synamedia will showcase its leading technologies and latest offerings, including:

Credentials Sharing Insight is a new offering within the video security portfolio. It uses AI, machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify, monitor and analyze credentials sharing activity across consumer accounts. It allows operators to turn casual sharing into incremental revenue, as well as detect and apply enforcement procedures on fraudulent, for-profit credentials sharing accounts.

Video Processing features Synamedia's patented low-latency ABR and Smart Rate Control that optimize IP video processing to match traditional broadcast quality, reliability and cost – currently major challenges for IP video streaming. Synamedia's ABR solution uses patented technology to optimize the perceived quality of live streams. It includes machine learning techniques to further adapt the encoding quality target to match content characteristics.

